Ukraine's General Staff: 76 combat engagements took place in six frontline sectors over the last day

76 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front on Tuesday. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian occupants conducted assault operations in six frontline areas. Just like last week, our defenders withstood the most attacks in the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors. The current situation at the front is reported by UNN with reference to the official data of the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Within the last day, 76 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 67 air strikes, fired 95 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. - the General Staff calculated.

Russian troops are moving most intensively in the Novopavlivka sector. On Tuesday, with the support of aviation, the invaders tried to break through the defense of our troops near Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region. The Defense Forces repelled 34 occupants' attacks there.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders withstood 22 enemy attacks. It is noted that the Russians tested the strength of the positions of our military near Berdychiv, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Semenivka and Orlivka.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled the invaders near Bila Hora, Donetsk region, where the Russians were trying to improve their tactical position.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy launched 5 unsuccessful assaults near Huliaipol, Malynivka and Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovskyi (Kherson) sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Despite significant losses, it continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, during the day, the enemy made two unsuccessful assaults here.

Last night, as a result of an operation by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Russian Project 22160 ship "Sergei Kotov" with the crew on board was destroyed. The General Staff also added that they are checking the information about the presence of a Ka-29 combat helicopter on board during the attack.

In total, over the course of the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Soldiers from missile troops also had a good day. They hit one area of concentration of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment and an ammunition depot. They also destroyed a lot of enemy equipment: the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system and the Zoo-1 reconnaissance and fire control radar system.