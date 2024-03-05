$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 25113 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 89446 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 59934 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 250671 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 217406 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185793 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 227373 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250763 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156677 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371965 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Ukraine's General Staff: 76 combat engagements took place in six frontline sectors over the last day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25336 views

On Tuesday, Ukrainian defenders withstood more than 70 Russian assaults in six frontline areas.

Ukraine's General Staff: 76 combat engagements took place in six frontline sectors over the last day

76 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front on Tuesday. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian occupants conducted assault operations in six frontline areas. Just like last week, our defenders withstood the most attacks in the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors. The current situation at the front is reported by UNN with reference to the official data of the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Within the last day, 76 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 67 air strikes, fired 95 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

- the General Staff calculated.

Details

Russian troops are moving most intensively in the Novopavlivka sector. On Tuesday, with the support of aviation, the invaders tried to break through the defense of our troops near Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region. The Defense Forces repelled 34 occupants' attacks there.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders withstood 22 enemy attacks. It is noted that the Russians tested the strength of the positions of our military near Berdychiv, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Semenivka and Orlivka.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel attack near Tabaivka, russian troops enter Ivanivske and Novomykhailivka - DeepState02.03.24, 01:20 • 35027 views

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled the invaders near Bila Hora, Donetsk region, where the Russians were trying to improve their tactical position.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy launched 5 unsuccessful assaults near Huliaipol, Malynivka and Robotyne.

Over 150 violations recorded at Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by Russians - Shmyhal05.03.24, 18:41 • 29800 views

In the Prydniprovskyi (Kherson) sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Despite significant losses, it continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, during the day, the enemy made two unsuccessful assaults here.

Optional

Last night, as a result of an operation by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Russian Project 22160 ship "Sergei Kotov" with the crew on board was destroyed. The General Staff also added that they  are checking the information about the presence of a Ka-29 combat helicopter on board during the attack.

The Black Sea has become dangerous for the russian federation: the Ministry of Defense of Britain reacted to the destruction of the ship "sergiy kotov" 05.03.24, 16:42 • 22964 views

In total, over the course of the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Soldiers from missile troops also had a good day. They  hit one area of concentration of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment and an ammunition depot. They also destroyed a lot of enemy equipment: the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system and  the Zoo-1 reconnaissance and fire control radar system.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
