Ukraine will have new contracts in defense production by the end of October - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said that by the end of October Ukraine will have new contracts in domestic defense production. The priority is to increase funding for the production of drones, electronic warfare and artillery.
By the end of October, Ukraine will have specific new contracts in Ukrainian defense production. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address, UNN reports.
"There was a report by the Minister of Defense today. Regarding my instruction to increase funding for our domestic, Ukrainian weapons production. Drones, electronic warfare, artillery. Attracting investment from partners. Our capabilities. By the end of this month, we will have specific new contracts in our Ukrainian defense production. And this is one of our top priorities," Zelensky said.
He emphasized that no matter what happens in the world, Ukraine will be strong. This is the most important thing.
"And one more thing. I spoke with Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, the day before. We agreed on positions to strengthen Ukraine. We thank Mark for his support!" Zelenskyy said.
Addendum
On October 10, Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Rutte discussed allied investments in Ukrainian shell production.
In the summer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assuredthat Ukraine is capable of producing 1.5-2 million drones, but lacks funding.
Investments in the Ukrainian defense industry will grow: Umerov summarizes the results of the European tour13.10.24, 16:13 • 33890 views