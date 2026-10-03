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Ukraine will cover its budget deficit by the end of the year — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

Ukraine plans to cover its budget deficit by the end of the year with support from its partners. Part of the loan will be allocated to drones for 2027.

Ukraine will cover its budget deficit by the end of the year — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the current financial deficit will be covered by the end of the year. The head of state said this in an interview with Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, over the past few months the authorities have been working on the issue of the financial deficit together with partners, including the European Union.

We will cover the current deficit by the end of the year. We still have some issues to work on, but we will cover the deficit. I believe this is a great success for our country, our team, and the European Union. It was not easy

- Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that work had been carried out both with the state budget and with international partners.

He also said that Ukraine expects to partially use funds from the loan for next year's needs. Some of the financing is planned to be deferred until closer to January and directed toward the purchase of drones.

We will defer this until closer to January and use that money to order drones for January and February 2027

- the President said.

Zelenskyy also noted that his team had returned from Brussels and reported on the results of the negotiations.

During Operation "Vivaldi," up to 140 sq km of territory was liberated — Zelenskyy03.10.26, 20:46 • 1964 views

Olga Rozgon

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