Ukraine will be covered with thunderstorms and hail in some places tomorrow – forecasters

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 47968 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136131 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141381 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233268 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169876 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162753 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147325 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216736 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112875 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203392 views

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 52182 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 34211 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 46636 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105837 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101400 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233271 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216739 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203396 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229572 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216911 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101406 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105841 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157326 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156151 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159981 views
Ukraine will be covered with thunderstorms and hail in some places tomorrow – forecasters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26176 views

On June 10, thunderstorms, hail and squally winds of 15-20 M/S are expected in most regions of Ukraine.

Forecasters warn of dangerous meteorological phenomena in Ukraine for tomorrow, June 10. On Monday, thunderstorms are expected in a number of regions of Ukraine, sometimes hail and heavy winds of 15-20 m/s. About it UNN reports with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

"At night on June 10 in the Transcarpathian, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Kiev, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, in the afternoon in Ukraine, except for the eastern and south-eastern regions, thunderstorms, sometimes hail and squalls, 15-20 m/s.

I level of danger, yellow," the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said.

According to weather forecasters, tomorrow, June 10, Partly cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine.

Short-term rains will occur at night in most Western, Northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. It will also rain in the afternoon in Ukraine, except for the South-East and East, thunderstorms; in the afternoon in some areas, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s, in the western regions in some places significant rains; in the south-eastern and Kharkiv regions without precipitation.

The wind is mostly southerly, 7-12 M / s.

Temperature at night 15-20°, during the day 25-30°, in the south and east of the country up to 33°; in the western regions at night 12-17°, in the afternoon 22-27°.

In the Kiev region, short-term rains, thunderstorms are expected, in some places hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in the afternoon. the wind is mainly southerly, 7-12 M/s. the temperature in the region is 15-20° at night, 25-30° on the day; in  Kiev at night 18-20°, in the afternoon 26-28°.

The Ministry of Health gave advice on how to protect yourself from poisoning in the heat and "blackout"

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

