Ukraine will be covered with thunderstorms and hail in some places tomorrow – forecasters

Forecasters warn of dangerous meteorological phenomena in Ukraine for tomorrow, June 10. On Monday, thunderstorms are expected in a number of regions of Ukraine, sometimes hail and heavy winds of 15-20 m/s. About it UNN reports with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

"At night on June 10 in the Transcarpathian, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Kiev, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, in the afternoon in Ukraine, except for the eastern and south-eastern regions, thunderstorms, sometimes hail and squalls, 15-20 m/s.

I level of danger, yellow," the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said.

According to weather forecasters, tomorrow, June 10, Partly cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine.

Short-term rains will occur at night in most Western, Northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. It will also rain in the afternoon in Ukraine, except for the South-East and East, thunderstorms; in the afternoon in some areas, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s, in the western regions in some places significant rains; in the south-eastern and Kharkiv regions without precipitation.

The wind is mostly southerly, 7-12 M / s.

Temperature at night 15-20°, during the day 25-30°, in the south and east of the country up to 33°; in the western regions at night 12-17°, in the afternoon 22-27°.

In the Kiev region, short-term rains, thunderstorms are expected, in some places hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in the afternoon. the wind is mainly southerly, 7-12 M/s. the temperature in the region is 15-20° at night, 25-30° on the day; in Kiev at night 18-20°, in the afternoon 26-28°.

The Ministry of Health gave advice on how to protect yourself from poisoning in the heat and "blackout"