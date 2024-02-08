Ukraine to hold summit with Western Balkan countries in the near future - Vucic
Kyiv • UNN
The Serbian president says he will take part in the upcoming summit between Ukraine and the Western Balkans.
In the near future, Ukraine will hold a summit with the countries of the Western Balkans, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. This was reported by Radio Slobodna Evropa, according to UNN.
We are not jeopardizing our cooperation with Ukraine, and I will be attending the Western Balkans-Ukraine summit that will take place in the near future. We have very good relations with the Ukrainian leadership
Details
Vucic said this during a joint briefing with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. He did not provide any other details of the upcoming summit.
Recall
In August last year, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic sharply commented on the prospects of Ukraine's recognition of Kosovo after a Ukrainian MP signed an appeal to Western governments calling for a review of their policies toward Belgrade and Pristina.