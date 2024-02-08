Ukraine to hold summit with Western Balkan countries in the near future - Vucic

In the near future, Ukraine will hold a summit with the countries of the Western Balkans, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. This was reported by Radio Slobodna Evropa, according to UNN.

We are not jeopardizing our cooperation with Ukraine, and I will be attending the Western Balkans-Ukraine summit that will take place in the near future. We have very good relations with the Ukrainian leadership - He said.

Details

Vucic said this during a joint briefing with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. He did not provide any other details of the upcoming summit.

Recall

In August last year, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic sharply commented on the prospects of Ukraine's recognition of Kosovo after a Ukrainian MP signed an appeal to Western governments calling for a review of their policies toward Belgrade and Pristina.