The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution simplifying the placement of gas piston and gas turbine installations

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84313 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108005 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150818 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154802 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250946 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174262 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165501 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226229 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine
March 1, 04:25 PM • 34732 views

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34732 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump
March 1, 04:42 PM • 32787 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32787 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 66882 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66882 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda
March 1, 05:07 PM • 35075 views

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35075 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 61089 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61089 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250944 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250944 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226227 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226227 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212284 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238011 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224777 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224777 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84308 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61089 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66882 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113032 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113918 views
The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution simplifying the placement of gas piston and gas turbine installations

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution simplifying the placement of gas piston and gas turbine installations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18251 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution that simplifies the construction and placement of gas piston and gas turbine units, cogeneration units, boiler houses, generators and related networks during martial law to ensure sustainable heat and power supply in the 2024/25 heating season in the face of Russian aggression.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution that simplifies the placement of gas piston and gas turbine installations and related networks. This was announced by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports .

Amendments were made to the CMU Resolutions No. 1010 dated 13.12.2017 "On Approval of Criteria for Determining Planned Activities Not Subject to Environmental Impact Assessment and Criteria for Determining Expansions and Changes in Activities and Facilities Not Subject to Environmental Impact Assessment" and No. 1320 dated 07.12.2023 "Some Issues of Placing Gas Piston Cogeneration Units for the Period of Martial Law" in order to improve and increase simplified conditions for the construction and/or placement of gas piston and gas turbine units

- Melnychuk wrote.

This includes, according to him, cogeneration, block-modular boiler houses, diesel/gasoline and gas generators (with a capacity of 1 MW or more), as well as related electricity, heat, gas, water supply networks, metering units, and other related equipment during martial law to create conditions for the sustainable passage of the 2024/25 heating season and to provide consumers and social institutions with heat and electricity due to the constant damage to heat and electricity generation facilities against the background of Russian military aggression.

Ukraine is working to minimize risks before the start of the heating season14.05.24, 14:46 • 18737 views

During a government meeting, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the government is adopting a resolution to simplify the location of gas piston and gas turbine installations and related networks.

We are removing a number of bureaucratic procedures to make the process move faster

 ," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko reported that the situation in the energy system will be as difficult in summeras in winter.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed the Energy and Infrastructure Ministries to approve schedules for repairs of energy facilities and steps to strengthen their protection before the start of the 2024/25 heating season.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

