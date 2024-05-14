The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution simplifying the placement of gas piston and gas turbine installations

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution that simplifies the placement of gas piston and gas turbine installations and related networks. This was announced by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports .

Amendments were made to the CMU Resolutions No. 1010 dated 13.12.2017 "On Approval of Criteria for Determining Planned Activities Not Subject to Environmental Impact Assessment and Criteria for Determining Expansions and Changes in Activities and Facilities Not Subject to Environmental Impact Assessment" and No. 1320 dated 07.12.2023 "Some Issues of Placing Gas Piston Cogeneration Units for the Period of Martial Law" in order to improve and increase simplified conditions for the construction and/or placement of gas piston and gas turbine units - Melnychuk wrote.

This includes, according to him, cogeneration, block-modular boiler houses, diesel/gasoline and gas generators (with a capacity of 1 MW or more), as well as related electricity, heat, gas, water supply networks, metering units, and other related equipment during martial law to create conditions for the sustainable passage of the 2024/25 heating season and to provide consumers and social institutions with heat and electricity due to the constant damage to heat and electricity generation facilities against the background of Russian military aggression.

Ukraine is working to minimize risks before the start of the heating season

During a government meeting, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the government is adopting a resolution to simplify the location of gas piston and gas turbine installations and related networks.

We are removing a number of bureaucratic procedures to make the process move faster ," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko reported that the situation in the energy system will be as difficult in summeras in winter.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed the Energy and Infrastructure Ministries to approve schedules for repairs of energy facilities and steps to strengthen their protection before the start of the 2024/25 heating season.