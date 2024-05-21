Ukraine should be able to hit military targets in Russia-Kuleba

The more Ukraine can destroy military targets on the territory of Russia, the sooner this war will end with the victory of Kiev. This was stated by foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba during a press conference, and stressed that Ukraine should be able to hit military targets in the Russian Federation, the correspondent of UNN reports .

Ukraine should be able to hit military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. Because this is the territory from which death and destruction come to Ukraine. If someone thinks that we should be in a weak position and sit waiting for Death to come after us, then you will not wait for our death or our weakness - said Kuleba.

He noted that it is better for the world to be on the side of Ukraine, because the war will end in favor of Kiev.

It is better to be on the side of Ukraine, because the more we can destroy military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, the sooner this war will end with the victory of Ukraine Kuleba declared.

Addition

President Zelensky stated that Russia's biggest advantage is that they can shoot any weapon from their territory at Ukrainian.

The United States is confident that the ATACMS provided to Ukraine were not used to hit military facilities in Russia.