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Ukraine recaptures land in Donbas, hindering Russia’s offensive — NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Russia barely expanded the territories it had seized in September. Operation "Vivaldi" is holding back the offensive and has already returned some land to Ukraine.

Ukraine recaptures land in Donbas, hindering Russia’s offensive — NYT

While Moscow claims that the complete capture of Donbas is inevitable, Kyiv is slowing Russia’s efforts to encircle Ukrainian cities in the “fortress belt.” The New York Times reports this, citing data from Western analysts, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that amid months of attempts by the Russian Federation to break through Ukrainian defenses, Russian forces were practically unable to expand the territory under their control in September. At the same time, in 2026 Russia captured only slightly more Ukrainian land than it lost.

In southern Donbas, Russia continues fierce attacks in an effort to break through Ukrainian lines. But Kyiv has reorganized its defenses there and is so far holding Russian forces back from advancing further in their efforts to encircle the main cities of Donbas

- the article says.

The authors point out that one of the main reasons for the worsening situation for Russia was the Ukrainian “Vivaldi” operation in northern Donbas. Ukrainian forces not only halted the Russian advance but also retook some of the territories previously captured by the Russian army.

“Russia is determined to regain momentum, Ukrainian commanders say, and continues to send hundreds of troops into the assault every day,” the publication summarizes.

We remind you

In September, Ukrainian servicemen reported the first use of a new tactic in which kamikaze ground robotic systems are delivered by drones directly to the enemy’s rear.

The Defense Forces destroyed a unique loading vehicle for the "BUK-M3" surface-to-air missile system in Donbas07.10.26, 02:24 • 9452 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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