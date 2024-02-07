Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement. The Cabinet of Ministers registered a draft law

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103104 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130436 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131116 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172504 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170028 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276985 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178004 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167044 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148742 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245449 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102725 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93676 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 90688 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100479 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 44891 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276989 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245452 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230652 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256075 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241911 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10946 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130441 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104135 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104235 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120502 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement. The Cabinet of Ministers registered a draft law

Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement. The Cabinet of Ministers registered a draft law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26785 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted a draft law on Ukraine's withdrawal from the agreement on transport cooperation with the CIS countries.

The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill that provides for Ukraine's withdrawal from the agreement on the principles of formation of a common transport space and interaction of the CIS states. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers, as the subject of the legislative initiative, registered in the Verkhovna Rada the draft law "On Withdrawal from the Agreement on the Principles of Formation of a Common Transport Space and Cooperation of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the Field of Transport Policy" (Reg. No. 0248)," Melnychuk said.

He noted that the document provides that "in order to ensure national security, strengthen measures to protect national interests, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, Ukraine will withdraw from the Agreement on the Principles of Formation of a Common Transport Space and Cooperation of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the Field of Transport Policy.

Addendum

The agreement was signed by the CIS countries in October 1997 in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek and ratified by the Verkhovna Rada in October 1999. The Agreement provides for the formation of a common transport space and interaction between the CIS member states, which implies a set of technologically interconnected transport communications in the territories of these states, equipped for the movement of vehicles, transportation of goods and passengers, information and tariff systems, structures and mechanisms for managing various types of transport, the operation of which is carried out on the basis of national legislation.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to withdraw from the agreement on the creation of an interstate system of documentary encrypted communication of the CIS.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
kyrgyzstanKyrgyzstan
telegramTelegram
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising