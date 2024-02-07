Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement. The Cabinet of Ministers registered a draft law

The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill that provides for Ukraine's withdrawal from the agreement on the principles of formation of a common transport space and interaction of the CIS states. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers, as the subject of the legislative initiative, registered in the Verkhovna Rada the draft law "On Withdrawal from the Agreement on the Principles of Formation of a Common Transport Space and Cooperation of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the Field of Transport Policy" (Reg. No. 0248)," Melnychuk said.

He noted that the document provides that "in order to ensure national security, strengthen measures to protect national interests, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, Ukraine will withdraw from the Agreement on the Principles of Formation of a Common Transport Space and Cooperation of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the Field of Transport Policy.

Addendum

The agreement was signed by the CIS countries in October 1997 in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek and ratified by the Verkhovna Rada in October 1999. The Agreement provides for the formation of a common transport space and interaction between the CIS member states, which implies a set of technologically interconnected transport communications in the territories of these states, equipped for the movement of vehicles, transportation of goods and passengers, information and tariff systems, structures and mechanisms for managing various types of transport, the operation of which is carried out on the basis of national legislation.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to withdraw from the agreement on the creation of an interstate system of documentary encrypted communication of the CIS.