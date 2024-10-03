By the end of 2024, Ukraine plans to mobilize another 200,000 recruits, but these ambitious plans may not be realized. This is reported by The Times, according to UNN.

Details

The publication reminds that NATO estimates that the terrorist country mobilizes about 30,000 troops every month. Against the backdrop of these figures, Ukraine's mobilization goals are becoming increasingly important, but also more difficult to achieve.

According to information received from one of the employees of the territorial recruitment center in Odesa, mobilization indicators in the region are significantly behind the planned ones. Odesa region demonstrates one of the worst results in the country, with less than 20% of the mobilization plan fulfilled. The situation is complicated by problems with corruption and organizational inefficiency. In particular, there have been cases of forging documents on unfitness for service for bribes.

Another obstacle is the poor state of health of many conscripts: a significant number of them are unfit for service due to serious illnesses such as tuberculosis, hepatitis or HIV. This significantly reduces their ability to fulfill mobilization tasks.

