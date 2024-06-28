$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine may tighten control over the production and circulation of dietary supplements: what is at stake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18364 views

Ukraine plans to strengthen the regulation of dietary supplements by defining clear mechanisms for their production and circulation, and approving lists of permitted substances and doses. The document also strengthens responsibility for the production and sale of food supplements that do not meet legal requirements.

Ukraine may tighten control over the production and circulation of dietary supplements: what is at stake

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft Law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Improving Regulation of Production and Circulation of Food Additives". The document proposes to increase responsibility for the production and sale of food additives that do not meet legal requirements. This was announced by the government's representative in the parliament Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

The Draft Law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Improving Regulation of Production and Circulation of Food Supplements" was approved. The Draft Law proposes to bring the term "dietary supplement" in line with the requirements of the Directive of the European Parliament and of the Council of 10.06.2002 N 2002/46/EC "On the Approximation of the Laws of the Member States on Food Supplements", in particular, it is proposed to replace the term "dietary supplement" with the term "food supplement"

- Melnychuk wrote on Telegram.

As stated in by the Ministry of Health, due to the existing gaps in the state control system, unscrupulous business entities commit abuses, in particular, fail to register medicines and sell them under the guise of food supplements (dietary supplements).

Disorders that pose a threat to health may include:

  • the presence of active pharmaceutical ingredients in food additives, including prescription ingredients that can be used exclusively for the manufacture of medicines;
  • absence of the declared nutrients (proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals) in the food supplement;
  • non-compliance of the labeling of food additives with the established requirements, in particular, the indication that they have a therapeutic effect.

The Ministry of Health indicated that the draft law defines clear mechanisms for the introduction of food supplements into circulation, as well as requirements for substances that can be used for their production: vitamins, minerals and other substances with nutritional or physiological effects.

According to the document, the agency will be able to approve the list of such substances and the maximum permissible doses allowed for use in food supplements. The draft law also strengthens responsibility for the production and sale of dietary supplements). that do not meet the requirements of the law.

The Ministry of Health has approved a single form of medical certificate for preschoolers and students: what is known28.06.24, 13:20 • 13433 views

In addition, the law establishes the procedure for submitting notifications on the introduction of food additives into circulation, maintaining a list of such notifications and posting them on the official website of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection. 

The draft law defines clear mechanisms for the introduction of food supplements, as well as requirements for substances that can be used for their production: vitamins, minerals and other substances with nutritional or physiological effects. It also allows the Ministry of Health to approve the list of such substances and the maximum permissible doses allowed for use in food supplements. The document also strengthens responsibility for the production and sale of food supplements that do not meet the requirements of the law.

In addition, it establishes the procedure for submitting notifications on the introduction of food additives, maintaining a list of such notifications and posting them on the official website of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

 Currently, there are numerous cases when medicines are registered under the guise of dietary supplements. This misleads consumers and poses risks to human health. Therefore, we need to eliminate the existing legislative gaps so that the registration and circulation of both medicines that are clinically tested and have proven efficacy and dietary supplements that do not have such proven efficacy are clearly regulated and no manipulations are possible.

- said Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.

Thanks to the doctors of the Shalimov Institute, the woman lost 100 kilograms and returned to normal life (video)25.06.24, 18:20 • 18038 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsHealth
European Parliament
Viktor Lyashko
Ukraine
