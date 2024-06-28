$41.340.03
The Ministry of Health has approved a single form of medical certificate for preschoolers and students: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13433 views

The Ministry of Health has approved a single unified form of medical certificate No. 086/о, which is issued by a family doctor for children to enter all educational institutions, eliminating the need for numerous examinations and certificates.

The Ministry of Health has approved a unified form of medical certificate issued by a family doctor for enrollment of a child in educational institutions of all levels. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the relevant amendments were approved by Order No. 1351 of 25.07.2023 "On the organization of medical examinations of children and other persons for enrollment in educational institutions, children's health and recreation facilities".

From now on, there is no need to be examined by several doctors, queue up and receive various forms of certificates. To enroll a child in any educational institution, a unified certificate No. 086/о "Medical certificate (extract from the medical record of an outpatient)" is issued,

- the statement said.

Details

To obtain a certificate, a child must have the mandatory vaccinations according to the National Vaccination Schedule.

Medical examinations for enrollment in kindergarten or school are mandatory.

In Ukraine, the following preventive medical examinations are used for children:

  • medical examinations of newborns and children before they enter preschool educational institutions;
  • medical examinations of children before they enter educational institutions;
  • medical examinations of applicants for preschool education;
  • medical examinations of secondary school students;
  • medical examinations of applicants for other levels of education are not mandatory and are conducted if required by educational institutions.

The Ministry of Health also noted that medical certificates issued before October 1, 2023, are considered valid for a year.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyHealth
Ukraine
