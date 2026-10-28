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Ukraine may return to blackout measures due to new Russian drones — Flash

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1486 views

Serhii Beskrestnov stated that the widespread use by the Russian Federation of the "Susanin" module could force Ukraine to restrict nighttime lighting on roads.

Ukraine may return to blackout measures due to new Russian drones — Flash

Ukraine will likely have to reconsider blackout measures if Russia begins massively using drones equipped with the "Susanin" optical navigation module. In particular, this could concern the lighting of roads and sections of highways at night. Presidential adviser Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov said this, UNN reports.

In 2022, we did this out of fear and a lack of understanding, but now we will likely have to act consciously

- he noted.

According to Beskrestnov, the potential mass use by Russia of the "Susanin" module on "Geran-5" drones and other UAVs or missiles could force Ukraine to return to the practice of blackout measures.

Flash noted that this applies particularly to the lighting of roads and sections of highways. In his opinion, under the new conditions of Russian weapons use, this issue may need to be reconsidered.

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