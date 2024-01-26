Ukraine may move part of drone production to Lithuania

As part of international cooperation, Ukraine may start producing drones in Lithuania. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis, reports JP.lt, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, such a possibility is seen as mutually beneficial cooperation and preparation of Western neighbors for possible military threats.

We can also talk about joint production (of drones - ed.). It seems that Ukrainians are interested in possibly moving part of their production to Lithuania. With our help, and perhaps partially for themselves, if we could provide them with the necessary drones - Landsbergis said

Ukrainian military is testing a new jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle

According to him, the way of warfare is changing, so Lithuania should learn from Ukrainians who have been fighting against Russian aggression for almost two years.

Addendum

The Lithuanian foreign minister noted that a few years before the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukraine had no idea that it would need drones in the war, which have now become the everyday norm in combat.

Landsbergis emphasized that Lithuania should learn, because if we look at the situation from the point of view of preparations for war in their country, this experience is relevant for Lithuanians.

We need to learn (from Ukrainians - ed.) now. Moreover, they are ready to open their books about the war to their friends. This is an extraordinary opportunity. The highest price was paid for the lessons we can learn - summarized the Lithuanian Foreign Minister.

Recall

Last week, Ukraine and Latvia created the Drone and Electronic Warfare Coalition, which will be joined by allied countries.

According to the Latvian side, this initiative will help the Ukrainian military in the war, where the use of drones has become an important element of combat operations.

Sweden and the UK join the Drone Coalition for Ukraine