Ukraine may move part of drone production to Lithuania

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 7832 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 107085 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115711 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146707 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142282 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178942 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172689 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286909 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178338 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167345 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine may move part of drone production to Lithuania

Ukraine may move part of drone production to Lithuania

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25089 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis says Ukraine may start producing drones in Lithuania as part of a mutually beneficial agreement aimed at preparing for potential military threats.

As part of international cooperation, Ukraine may start producing drones in Lithuania. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis, reports JP.lt, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, such a possibility is seen  as mutually beneficial cooperation and preparation of Western neighbors for possible military threats.

We can also talk about joint production (of drones - ed.). It seems that Ukrainians are interested in possibly moving part of their production to Lithuania. With our help, and perhaps partially for themselves, if we could provide them with the necessary drones

- Landsbergis said

Ukrainian military is testing a new jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle18.01.24, 00:01 • 111453 views

According to him, the way of warfare is changing, so Lithuania should learn from Ukrainians who have been fighting against Russian aggression for almost two years.

Addendum

The Lithuanian foreign minister noted that a few years before the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukraine had no idea that it would need drones in the war, which have now become the everyday norm in combat.

Landsbergis emphasized that Lithuania should learn, because if we look at the situation from the point of view of preparations for war in their country, this experience is relevant for Lithuanians.

We need to learn (from Ukrainians - ed.) now. Moreover, they are ready to open their books about the war to their friends. This is an extraordinary opportunity. The highest price was paid for the lessons we can learn

- summarized the Lithuanian Foreign Minister.

Recall

Last week, Ukraine and Latvia created the  Drone and Electronic Warfare Coalition, which will be joined by allied countries.

According to the Latvian side, this initiative will help the Ukrainian military in the war, where the use of drones has become an important element of combat operations.

Sweden and the UK join the Drone Coalition for Ukraine25.01.24, 15:32 • 23462 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World

