Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder says it is unworthy to withdraw support for Ukraine. russia may win because the west is unable to supply enough military equipment and ammunition, this is a disgrace to the west.

He said this at the Munich Security Conference, reports the correspondent UNN.

We want the conference to send a new signal, first of all, we continue to support Ukraine. I think it is unworthy to withdraw support from Ukraine. Russia can win, Ukraine can lose, because we are not able to supply enough military equipment and ammunition, it is a disgrace for the West - Zeder said.

He emphasized that in the end Russia cannot win, so the west should support Ukraine.

It's a matter of our security and defense - added Zeder

Supplement

Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said boepmunition is one of the most decisive factors in war.