Ukraine may lose because we are unable to supply enough ammunition, it is a disgrace for the West - Bavarian prime minister
Kyiv • UNN
Bavaria's prime minister criticized the West for not supplying enough ammunition to Ukraine, saying it could lead to a Russian victory and was a disgrace.
He said this at the Munich Security Conference, reports the correspondent UNN.
We want the conference to send a new signal, first of all, we continue to support Ukraine. I think it is unworthy to withdraw support from Ukraine. Russia can win, Ukraine can lose, because we are not able to supply enough military equipment and ammunition, it is a disgrace for the West
He emphasized that in the end Russia cannot win, so the west should support Ukraine.
It's a matter of our security and defense
Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said boepmunition is one of the most decisive factors in war.