In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 24925 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 88636 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 59530 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 249703 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 216748 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185558 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 227207 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250710 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156631 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371952 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine managed to demine and return 18 thousand square kilometers of land to the economy in a year - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 21677 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announces that 18,000 square kilometers of previously contaminated Ukrainian land have been cleared and returned to economic use over the past year thanks to demining efforts.

Ukraine managed to demine and return 18 thousand square kilometers of land to the economy in a year - Shmyhal

Thanks to demining, 18,000 square kilometers of land were returned to the economy over the year. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

We have brought 18 thousand square kilometers into the economy. While last year we reported 174 thousand square kilometers under mine or other contamination, unexploded shells or bombs, this year this figure has decreased to 156 thousand square kilometers. And accordingly, the difference was returned to the economy of Ukraine thanks to the work of the State Emergency Service, the military and humanitarian demining operators, surveying these lands and bringing them back to life

- Shmyhal said.

He said that all the necessary infrastructure has been created, the number of humanitarian demining operators has increased from 26 to 29 over the past month, and 48 more potential humanitarian demining operators are undergoing certification.

Recall

Artificial intelligence will help in humanitarian demining of the territory of Ukraine. The relevant partnership agreement was signed by the Ministry of Economy and Palantir during the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the UK.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomy
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
