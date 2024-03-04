Ukraine managed to demine and return 18 thousand square kilometers of land to the economy in a year - Shmyhal

Thanks to demining, 18,000 square kilometers of land were returned to the economy over the year. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

We have brought 18 thousand square kilometers into the economy. While last year we reported 174 thousand square kilometers under mine or other contamination, unexploded shells or bombs, this year this figure has decreased to 156 thousand square kilometers. And accordingly, the difference was returned to the economy of Ukraine thanks to the work of the State Emergency Service, the military and humanitarian demining operators, surveying these lands and bringing them back to life - Shmyhal said.

He said that all the necessary infrastructure has been created, the number of humanitarian demining operators has increased from 26 to 29 over the past month, and 48 more potential humanitarian demining operators are undergoing certification.

Recall

Artificial intelligence will help in humanitarian demining of the territory of Ukraine. The relevant partnership agreement was signed by the Ministry of Economy and Palantir during the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the UK.