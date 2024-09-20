ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ukraine is selling fewer illegal cigarettes, but budget losses from the shadow market exceed UAH 20 billion - study

Ukraine is selling fewer illegal cigarettes, but budget losses from the shadow market exceed UAH 20 billion - study

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17519 views

The volume of the illegal cigarette market in Ukraine is UAH 6.65 billion. State budget losses are estimated at UAH 23 billion, and 69% of illegal products are sold in 6 regions.

The volume of the shadow cigarette market in Ukraine is currently UAH 6.65 billion. According to Kantar Ukraine, this is evidenced by the data of the project "Monitoring of the illegal trade in tobacco products in Ukraine," UNN reports.

It is noted that in July 2024, the overall level of illegal trade in tobacco products in Ukraine decreased to 14.6% compared to 19.1% at the beginning of this year and 18% in April.

Kantar Ukraine adds that as of the third wave of the 2024 study, the losses of the state budget of Ukraine are estimated at UAH 23 billion, and the volume of the shadow cigarette market in Ukraine is 6.65 billion units.

The leaders in terms of distribution of illegal products are 6 regions of Ukraine, where 69% of such products are sold: Dnipropetrovs'k - 22%, Odesa - 11%, Kharkiv - 11%, Kyiv and Kyiv region - 9%, Khmelnytsky - 8%, Lviv - 8%.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin in an exclusive interview with UNN said that without practical use, new tools to combat the illegal tobacco market will not be effective.

"At one time, we had an idea to create a thematic register of manufacturers. The State Tax Service provided us with a list of companies licensed to sell tobacco products - more than 50 representatives. The companies were supposed to provide us with reference product samples. We received some of the information, but this work is not being used as effectively as it could be. In addition, the experts have all the technical capabilities to conduct direct monitoring visits to production facilities. The steps are simple: the arrival of experts, production of several packs in their presence, prompt analysis of all characteristics on site (tobacco, packaging, filter elements, other components and their signs), and a conclusion here and now. Resolutions on the appointment of expert examinations to investigate the facts of illegal tobacco production are now being issued in the amount of dozens a day, and the state must have clarity on this issue," Ruvin said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
state-fiscal-service-of-ukraineState Fiscal Service of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

