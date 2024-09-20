Ukraine is ready to provide Portugal with AN-32P aircraft and a team of specialists to extinguish forest fires

Ukraine is ready to provide Portugal with a specialized AN-32P firefighting aircraft and a team of specialists. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine has offered Portugal assistance in dealing with the large-scale forest fires that have engulfed the central and northern regions of the country.

Ukraine stands in solidarity with our friends, particularly Portugal. We see brave Portuguese rescuers fighting deadly fires - said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga in his address to his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel.

The fires, which are difficult to extinguish due to strong winds and hot weather, have already resulted in deaths and injuries. Ukraine is ready to provide Portugal with a specialized AN-32P firefighting aircraft and a team of specialists with experience in emergency situations.

Klymenko offered Portugal assistance of Ukrainian rescuers in extinguishing forest fires