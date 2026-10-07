Ukraine is ready for 5 ceasefire options — Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine has five proposals regarding a possible ceasefire with Russia. In particular, these include the Ukrainian agreement presented in March 2025, as well as proposals from countries such as India, Turkey, Egypt, and the United States. This was reported by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, according to UNN.

Details

The other day, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed that, as of now, there are five such, essentially different, ceasefire arrangements that Ukraine is ready for and that are being worked on in various formats - Tykhyi said.

According to him, this is primarily a general ceasefire, unconditional and complete, to which Ukraine agreed back in March 2025 in Jeddah.

This Ukrainian agreement remains in force and could take effect if there were, accordingly, a reciprocal agreement from the Russian Federation. The second and third are proposals being developed by Turkey and Egypt concerning the Black Sea. They have positions developed in consultations with Ukraine. In other words, I want everyone to understand that these are not simply proposals from outside being offered to the Ukrainian side; they are the work of diplomats with the participation of Ukrainian diplomacy and with Sybiha's direct personal involvement—the development of modalities that could work - Tykhyi added.

He also recalled that there is a broader proposal from India. There is also another proposal from the United States, which was discussed during the latest contacts between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump.

As of now, I repeat once again, constructive steps from the Russian side are necessary for these ceasefires, concerning the matters I have listed, to take effect. But on the Ukrainian side, there is indeed both readiness and a constructive approach in these areas - Tykhyi added.

We remind you

Ukraine received proposals regarding a possible ceasefire with Russia from India, Turkey, Egypt, and the United States. India proposed the broadest option, while Kyiv is ready to consider various ceasefire formats.