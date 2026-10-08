Ukraine is preparing responses to the wave of Russian escalation — Zelenskyy after meeting with the SBU chief

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's response to a new wave of Russian escalation is being prepared, and also added that work with partners is ongoing on additional air defense packages, UNN reports.

The head of state heard a report from SBU Chief Oleksandr Poklad and Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa.

First: we are preparing our responses to this wave of Russian escalation. Second: through all available channels, we are working with partners who can provide Ukraine with additional support in the form of air defense and F-16 ammunition packages. I am grateful to every country that is ready to help. Third: we continue to fulfill the requests of the commanders of combat corps and brigades that the soldiers voiced during meetings at the front