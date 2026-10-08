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Ukraine is preparing responses to the wave of Russian escalation — Zelenskyy after meeting with the SBU chief

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Zelenskyy said preparations were underway for a response to Russian escalation. Ukraine is also working with partners on air defense packages and ammunition for F-16s.

Ukraine is preparing responses to the wave of Russian escalation — Zelenskyy after meeting with the SBU chief

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's response to a new wave of Russian escalation is being prepared, and also added that work with partners is ongoing on additional air defense packages, UNN reports.

Details 

The head of state heard a report from SBU Chief Oleksandr Poklad and Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa.

First: we are preparing our responses to this wave of Russian escalation. Second: through all available channels, we are working with partners who can provide Ukraine with additional support in the form of air defense and F-16 ammunition packages. I am grateful to every country that is ready to help. Third: we continue to fulfill the requests of the commanders of combat corps and brigades that the soldiers voiced during meetings at the front 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Some of the victims following Russia’s strike on Kramatorsk could not be identified; the attack will not go unanswered — Zelenskyy08.10.26, 17:10 • 1698 views

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