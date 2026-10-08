Ukraine is preparing responses to the wave of Russian escalation — Zelenskyy after meeting with the SBU chief
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy said preparations were underway for a response to Russian escalation. Ukraine is also working with partners on air defense packages and ammunition for F-16s.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's response to a new wave of Russian escalation is being prepared, and also added that work with partners is ongoing on additional air defense packages, UNN reports.
Details
The head of state heard a report from SBU Chief Oleksandr Poklad and Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa.
First: we are preparing our responses to this wave of Russian escalation. Second: through all available channels, we are working with partners who can provide Ukraine with additional support in the form of air defense and F-16 ammunition packages. I am grateful to every country that is ready to help. Third: we continue to fulfill the requests of the commanders of combat corps and brigades that the soldiers voiced during meetings at the front
Some of the victims following Russia’s strike on Kramatorsk could not be identified; the attack will not go unanswered — Zelenskyy08.10.26, 17:10 • 1698 views