Some of the victims following Russia’s strike on Kramatorsk could not be identified; the attack will not go unanswered — Zelenskyy

Some of the people killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk have still not been identified due to severe injuries. At the same time, doctors are trying to save those who managed to survive. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this strike will not go unanswered. The President of Ukraine reported this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Doctors are currently fighting for the lives of people following the Russian strike on Kramatorsk. As of now, it is known that 30 people have been killed, and unfortunately, the number may rise. A Russian bomb effectively hit two minibuses. Some of those killed have still not been identified due to the severity of their injuries. My condolences to all the relatives and loved ones – Zelenskyy said.

Also, according to him, 18 people are currently known to have been injured as a result of this strike. Residential buildings and cars were also damaged.

This strike will not go unanswered by us. Russia is trying to destroy all life in Donbas, and the world needs to respond to this. Respond harshly – exactly as the Russians deserve for all the deaths they have brought. Eternal memory to the fallen – the President said.

We remind you

Russian forces struck a scheduled bus in Kramatorsk. At the time of the attack, the vehicle was carrying passengers.