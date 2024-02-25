Ukraine is not negotiating with partners on the use of their armies in the war - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is not negotiating with its partners on the use of their armies in a war on the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

We do not negotiate with our partners on the use of their armies on the territory of Ukraine. If Ukraine is in NATO, it is the most powerful security guarantee for us, so I think we will use the Fifth Amendment. Although from our experience, we see that none of the countries in NATO are attacked by Russia, - Zelensky said.

Details

The President also commented on the words of the former Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, who stated that the UK was considering sending its soldiers to Ukraine.

It is difficult to comment on the ambassador. I haven't seen the interview. Maybe he knows something. If the British are really here, that's great, - Zelensky added.

Recall

Zelenskiy saidthat Ukraine has a plan for a new counteroffensive, but did not disclose details, noting that fewer people knowing about these plans could lead to a quicker victory and an unexpected result for Russia.