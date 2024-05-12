Ukraine is discussing a possible increase in electricity tariffs

We are currently discussing a possible increase in the electricity tariff. Some decisions will be made within a month. This was announced by Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We are looking at this issue now and will continue to do so. In fact, you need to understand that if you don't have electricity, it doesn't matter how much it costs. That is why the task is to have it. I think some decisions will be made within a month, - Galushchenko said when asked about a possible increase in electricity tariffs after heavy shelling.

Addendum

Artem Martyniuk, acting CEO of Ukrainian Distribution Networks, said that Ukraine may have to face an increase in electricity tariffs, as it needs more than a billion dollars to prepare for the fall-winter period.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Infrastructure to approve schedules for repairing energy facilities and steps to strengthen their protection before the start of the 2024/25 heating season.