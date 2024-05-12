Ukraine is discussing a possible increase in electricity tariffs

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84074 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107965 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150777 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154765 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250920 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174259 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165499 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226210 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34495 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32640 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66677 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34927 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60859 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250920 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226210 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212266 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237996 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224762 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84074 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60859 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66677 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113018 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113908 views
Ukraine is discussing a possible increase in electricity tariffs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 76547 views

Ukraine is discussing a possible increase in electricity tariffs within a month due to the need for funds to prepare for the fall-winter period and repair energy facilities damaged by shelling.

We are currently discussing a possible increase in the electricity tariff. Some decisions will be made within a month. This was announced by Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We are looking at this issue now and will continue to do so. In fact, you need to understand that if you don't have electricity, it doesn't matter how much it costs. That is why the task is to have it. I think some decisions will be made within a month,

- Galushchenko said when asked about a possible increase in electricity tariffs after heavy shelling.

Addendum

Artem Martyniuk, acting CEO of Ukrainian Distribution Networks, said that Ukraine may have to face an increase in electricity tariffs, as it needs more than a billion dollars to prepare for the fall-winter period.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Infrastructure to approve schedules for repairing energy facilities and steps to strengthen their protection before the start of the 2024/25 heating season.

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

