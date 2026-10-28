Ukraine has received over $400 million from partners - where the money will go

Ukraine received $404.5 million from Japan and the World Bank במסגרת the THRIVE project. This was reported on October 28 by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi and the Ministry of Finance, UNN writes.

Ukraine has raised another $404.5 million from Japan and the World Bank במסגרת the THRIVE project to develop the healthcare system. The funds have already been credited to the state budget - Koretskyi wrote on social media.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed that $404.5 million from the World Bank had been received by the general fund of Ukraine’s state budget במסגרת the implementation of the systemic project "Transforming Healthcare through Reform and Investments in Efficiency" (THRIVE).

$304.5 million was raised thanks to financial support from the Government of Japan (through the ADVANCE Ukraine Trust Fund), while another $100 million was provided as a loan from the International Development Association ( במסגרת the SPUR program).

The THRIVE project is aimed at increasing the efficiency of the Medical Guarantees Program, improving the quality and accessibility of medical services (optimizing the hospital network, introducing modern methods of paying for medical services, and strengthening the institutional capacity of the NHSU). In total, Ukraine has already received $701.7 million במסגרת the project.

This project is implemented under the "Program-for-Results" lending mechanism, in which disbursements depend directly on the achievement of specified indicators. The current tranche was provided for Ukraine’s successful fulfillment of a number of key reform indicators, including:

an increase in the number of patients diagnosed with hypertension who received prescriptions from a family doctor under the “Affordable Medicines” program;

an increase in the number of births and inpatient surgical operations performed at hospitals with a significant volume of medical services provided;

an increase in the number of healthcare facilities contracted by the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) that report having solar energy devices;

an increase in the percentage of NHSU payments to hospitals based on diagnosis-related groups (DRGs);

an increase in the share of primary healthcare facilities receiving payments for achieving key performance indicators.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is the lead implementing agency responsible for carrying out this project.

Marchenko: Ukraine did not receive $29.5 billion due to failure to fulfill its international obligations