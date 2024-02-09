Ukraine has received its sixth Olympic license in diving: Viktoriia Kesar reached the finals of the 2024 FINA World Cup

Victoria Kesar won an individual Olympic license at the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Sixth Olympic license for the Ukrainian national diving team! - , the message says.

As it became known, the sixth Olympic license was won by Victoria Kesar in the individual ski jumping from the three-meter springboard.

Today, Viktoriia Kesar qualified for the finals in the 3-meter springboard and secured her individual Olympic license in this discipline.

In the semifinals, the 30-year-old athlete showed the 12th result, scoring 262.70 points, the agency informs.

It is also noted that Victoria Kesar won another Olympic license at this world championship together with Anna Pysmenska in synchronized 3-meter springboard skiing.

The Ukrainian diving team of Oleksiy Sereda and Kyrylo Bolyukh won bronze medals in the synchronized diving from the 10-meter tower at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

