Ukraine has issued recommendations to athletes before Paris 2024 on contacts with "neutral" rivals from Russia and Belarus

The National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine have developed recommendations for Ukrainian athletes regarding contact with "neutral" Russian and Belarusian athletes, UNN reports, citing information from the NOC.

Details

"In preparation for participation in the XXXIII Olympic Games in 2024, the NOC of Ukraine and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine are addressing a number of issues to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international competitions and to ensure the safety of Ukrainian Olympians who may meet ‘individual neutral’ athletes from aggressor countries at these competitions," the NOC said.

It is noted that "in order to protect Ukrainian athletes from provocative situations and to promote the safety of representatives of the official delegation of the national team of Ukraine to the Games in Paris, the Recommendations on contact with individual neutral athletes from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus within the framework of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad Paris 2024 were developed and approved.

The recommendations include 8 points:

refrain from direct contacts with representatives of aggressor countries;

to inform the highest officials and the leadership of the delegation about attempts at provocative actions by representatives of the Russian Federation and Belarus;

not to participate in any communication (including on social media), not to share or respond to the content of "neutral" athletes of the Russian Federation and Belarus, not to publish joint photos and videos;

to comply with the "minimum requirements" for participation in competitions alongside representatives of the Russian Federation and Belarus;

during and outside of the award ceremonies, to the extent possible, keep a distance and distance yourself from any contact with representatives of the Russian Federation and Belarus, and refrain from taking photos and videos together;

refrain from participating in press conferences, live broadcasts, interviews and other promotional events with representatives of the Russian Federation and Belarus;

to record violations of the conditions of admission to the 2024 Winter Olympics by "neutral" athletes and report them to the highest official and the delegation leadership, etc;

If athletes are members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, or other military formations, they should also follow the recommendations of the relevant authorities.

These recommendations apply not only to contacts with representatives of the aggressor countries, but also to persons who support the armed aggression against Ukraine and may use the materials for propaganda purposes.

