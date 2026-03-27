Ukraine has finally completed the update of its orthography - Stefanchuk

Today, the update of Ukrainian orthography has been finally completed. This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, reports UNN.

We did it! Today, the update of Ukrainian orthography has been finally completed. This is indeed an important decision — not only for the linguistic norm, but also for the affirmation of Ukrainian statehood. The Ukrainian language has received a clear and modern standard of the state language - Stefanchuk reported.

According to him, the government recognized as invalid the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated May 22, 2019, No. 437 "Issues of Ukrainian orthography" — due to the fact that the National Commission on State Language Standards approved Ukrainian orthography as the standard of the state language.

I sincerely congratulate everyone who was part of this process. This is a great joint work — of the parliament, the government, linguists, and specialized institutions. The Ukrainian language is becoming even stronger. And along with it — Ukraine - Stefanchuk summarized.

Verkhovna Rada recommended approving new orthography: what the National Commission says

Recall

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that by the end of 2025, the draft of the new Ukrainian orthography will be considered, and from the beginning of 2026, a new era of font creation will begin.