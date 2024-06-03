Ukraine has every right to be a member of NATO – Estonian Foreign Ministry

Ukraine has every right to join NATO, because it is necessary for the alliance. This statement was made by Estonian Foreign Minister Markus Tsakhkni during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, reports UNN.

Our position is clear - Ukraine has every right to be a member of NATO. Not just a full-fledged member of NATO because we support it, but because we need Ukraine in NATO "this is Margus Tsakhkni.

He notes that at this meeting, further steps will be outlined regarding Ukraine's accession to the alliance.

"We also talked about issues of military support, including NATO missions in Ukraine," Tsakhkni added.

recall

Estonia will sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine and allocate 0.25% of its GDP annually to military support for Kiev.