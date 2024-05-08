Ukraine has changed the procedure for reserving persons liable for military service during mobilization and wartime: details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the procedure for reserving persons liable for military service on the list of persons liable for military service during martial law to vest the Ministry of Defense with the powers previously vested in the General Staff of the Armed Forces, in particular, to submit the agreed lists to the Ministry of Economy for a decision. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, UNN reports.

Amendments to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 27.01.2023 N 76 "Some Issues of Implementation of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" on Reservation of Persons Liable for Military Service for the Period of Mobilization and Wartime" - Melnychuk wrote.

According to him, amendments have been made to the Procedure for reserving persons liable for military service on the list of persons liable for military service during martial law to vest the Ministry of Defense with the powers previously vested in the General Staff of the Armed Forces, in particular, with regard to:

⦁ reviewing and approving the lists of persons liable for military service prepared by public authorities and other state bodies and offered for reservation for the period of mobilization and wartime;

⦁ submission of the agreed lists to the Ministry of Economy for a decision;

⦁ informing the relevant territorial recruitment and social support centers of the Ministry of Economy of the decision to reserve persons liable for military service.

Procedure and criteria for determining enterprises, institutions and organizations that are critical for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the life of the population in a special period, provisions on providing the Ministry of Defense with copies of decisions on the compliance of the enterprise with the relevant criteria and on confirming the status of a critical enterprise for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the life of the population in a special period or on depriving it of such status - Melnychuk said.

