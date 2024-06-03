ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Ukraine has allowed the use of German Patriot systems against Russian aircraft in Russian airspace

Kyiv

Ukraine can theoretically shoot down a Russian plane in Russian airspace using German Patriot air defense systems as part of a permit issued by Berlin to launch strikes on Russia.

Within the framework of the permit granted by Berlin for strikes on the Russian Federation, Ukraine can theoretically shoot down the aircraft of the invaders in Russian airspace with German Patriot air defense systems. This was stated by the head of the special headquarters for assistance to Ukraine in the German Defense Ministry, Major General Christian Freuding, writes Tagesschau, reports UNN.

Details

Since Friday, May 31, it has become clear that Ukraine is allowed to use a limited amount of Berlin's weapons on the territory of Russia. As Freuding pointed out, this is possible, for example, for the Patriot system, but it remains unclear whether this has already happened.

It is quite possible that Patriot systems will now also be used in the Kharkiv area, and they are great for fighting Russian aircraft that can deploy terrible barrage bombs

Major General Christian Freuding

However, Freuding stressed that the tactical use of the systems is the sole responsibility of the Ukrainian military: "you can use them within the framework of international law. We have great confidence that the Ukrainians will not only adhere to it, but also do it with great tactical skill and achieve success.

WarPolitics
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin
kharkivKharkiv

