Ukraine has allowed the use of German Patriot systems against Russian aircraft in Russian airspace

Within the framework of the permit granted by Berlin for strikes on the Russian Federation, Ukraine can theoretically shoot down the aircraft of the invaders in Russian airspace with German Patriot air defense systems. This was stated by the head of the special headquarters for assistance to Ukraine in the German Defense Ministry, Major General Christian Freuding, writes Tagesschau, reports UNN.

Since Friday, May 31, it has become clear that Ukraine is allowed to use a limited amount of Berlin's weapons on the territory of Russia. As Freuding pointed out, this is possible, for example, for the Patriot system, but it remains unclear whether this has already happened.

It is quite possible that Patriot systems will now also be used in the Kharkiv area, and they are great for fighting Russian aircraft that can deploy terrible barrage bombs Major General Christian Freuding

However, Freuding stressed that the tactical use of the systems is the sole responsibility of the Ukrainian military: "you can use them within the framework of international law. We have great confidence that the Ukrainians will not only adhere to it, but also do it with great tactical skill and achieve success.

