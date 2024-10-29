Ukraine has agreed to increase the possibility of importing electricity from the EU in winter
Kyiv • UNN
Starting in December, the maximum capacity of electricity imports from the EU will increase to 2.1 GW. Ukraine will also receive an additional 250 MW of guaranteed capacity for emergency assistance.
On December 1, the maximum capacity for importing electricity from the EU will be increased from the current 1.7 to 2.1 GW. This will increase the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system in the face of criminal Russian shelling and infrastructure destruction
It is noted that the need to make an important decision for Ukraine to increase import capacity was discussed at a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in September in Kyiv.
In addition, Ukraine will reportedly have the option of an additional 250 MW of guaranteed capacity for emergency flows from the EU.
Доповнення
Electricity consumption in Ukraine has decreased due to sunny weather in most regions, but the power grid remains undercapacity in the morning and evening hours.