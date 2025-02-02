ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Ukraine had several contacts with the new Trump team - Zelenskyy

Ukraine had several contacts with the new Trump team - Zelenskyy

Kyiv

The Ukrainian side held several contacts with representatives of Donald Trump's team on general issues. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of a personal meeting with Trump and Ukraine's participation in future negotiations.

The Ukrainian side had several contacts with US President Donald Trump's new team, but they were about general things.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Associated Press, adding that more detailed agreements could be reached between him and Trump, UNN reports.

We had several contacts at the level of his special envoy - Keith Kellogg, Michael Volz, and the vice president - and he also had contact with my chief adviser, the head of my office (Andriy Yermak - ed.). There are some contacts. They were very good, but it was still all about general things. More detailed arrangements can be made between me and President Donald Trump. I think this is very important. We need to work on it more

- Zelensky said. 

Zelenskyy noted that he understands that Trump is currently more focused on domestic issues in the United States, which he promised his voters.

I think that, first of all, our meeting with him (Trump - ed.) is important and this is what the whole of Europe wants. Everyone wants us to have a common vision of a quick end to the war. I wish we could hear Europe as well. Their voice is very important to us. They help us and we are future EU members and the war is on the European continent. So it is also important

- Zelensky said.

Addendum Addendum

In an interview with The Associated Press, Zelenskyy also said that excluding Ukraine from the US-Russia talks on the war in Ukraine would be “very dangerous”.

Zelenskyy believes that after the talks with Trump, it will be necessary to move on to the format of negotiations with Russia. He believes that the United States, Ukraine, and Russia, and preferably the European Union, should be at the table.

In early January, Trump postponed the visit of his representative Kellogg to Ukraine until after the inauguration.

On January 23, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reported that Special Representative Keith Kellogg'svisit to Ukraine remains on the agenda and preparations for it are ongoing.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Contact us about advertising