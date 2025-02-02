Ukraine had several contacts with the new Trump team - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian side had several contacts with US President Donald Trump's new team, but they were about general things.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Associated Press, adding that more detailed agreements could be reached between him and Trump, UNN reports.

We had several contacts at the level of his special envoy - Keith Kellogg, Michael Volz, and the vice president - and he also had contact with my chief adviser, the head of my office (Andriy Yermak - ed.). There are some contacts. They were very good, but it was still all about general things. More detailed arrangements can be made between me and President Donald Trump. I think this is very important. We need to work on it more - Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy noted that he understands that Trump is currently more focused on domestic issues in the United States, which he promised his voters.

I think that, first of all, our meeting with him (Trump - ed.) is important and this is what the whole of Europe wants. Everyone wants us to have a common vision of a quick end to the war. I wish we could hear Europe as well. Their voice is very important to us. They help us and we are future EU members and the war is on the European continent. So it is also important - Zelensky said.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Zelenskyy also said that excluding Ukraine from the US-Russia talks on the war in Ukraine would be “very dangerous”.

Zelenskyy believes that after the talks with Trump, it will be necessary to move on to the format of negotiations with Russia. He believes that the United States, Ukraine, and Russia, and preferably the European Union, should be at the table.

In early January, Trump postponed the visit of his representative Kellogg to Ukraine until after the inauguration.

On January 23, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reported that Special Representative Keith Kellogg'svisit to Ukraine remains on the agenda and preparations for it are ongoing.