Ukraine exported almost 50 million tons of grain this marketing year, which is 3% more than in the previous period - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 6410 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 102311 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 112054 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 127494 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 193524 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236187 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145187 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369638 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182086 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149699 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 69899 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 77247 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106537 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92845 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 34853 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Ukraine exported almost 50 million tons of grain this marketing year, which is 3% more than in the previous period - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25571 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25571 views

In the 2023-2024 marketing year, Ukraine exported more than 49.7 million tons of cereals and legumes, which is 3% more than in the previous period, while wheat exports increased by 10%, while corn exports decreased by 275,000 tons.

Ukraine exported almost 50 million tons of grain this marketing year, which is 3% more than in the previous period - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

In the 2023-2024 marketing year, Ukraine exported more than 49.7 million tons of cereals and legumes, which is more than 1.3 million tons or almost 3% more than in the previous marketing period. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, writes UNN.

As stated in the message of the ministry, in the current marketing year, more than 18.2 million tons of wheat were exported from Ukraine, which is almost 10% more than in the previous period.

In addition, Ukraine exported almost 2.5 million tons of barley and 1.6 thousand tons of rye.

At the same time, corn exports decreased by 275 thousand tons to more than 28.5 million tons.

Add

It is possible that the growth of grain exports this marketing year is associated with the intensification of the fight of law enforcement agencies against gray grain exports. In particular, it became known earlier that the Bureau of Economic Security is investigating several criminal proceedings related to gray grain exports. According to law enforcement officers, the most common scheme of such tax evasion for tens of millions of hryvnia is the purchase of grain that does not have documents of origin for cash and its further export abroad using the details of "risky" or shell companies.

One of the striking examples of gray exports are criminal cases that relate to gray exports from the Olympex grain terminal in 2021-2023, when it was actively managed by Odessa businessmen Sergei Groza and Vladimir Naumenko.

In particular, in January 2021, law enforcement officers were interested in a number of companies engaged in grain exports and associated with the agricultural holding GNT Group of Sergey Groza and Vladimir Naumenko. Ferko LLC, Metallzyukrain Corp LTD, Inzernoexport Grain Transshipment Complex LLC and Vtormetexport enterprise, belonging to the GNT Group, actively used the details of "risky" enterprises to carry out export operations. During the investigation, the territorial department of the BEP in the Odessa region identified at least three such "risky" enterprises: OUTSTAFF 19 LLC, ALICENTA TRADE LLC and SOLTEK PRODUCT LLC. In addition, the investigation found that the exported grain was stored, in particular, in the warehouses of Olympex Coupe International LLC, which is also controlled by Groza and Naumenko.

According to the results of the investigation, law enforcement officers found that none of the mentioned "risky" enterprises has evidence of the purchase of cereals that were planned to be exported, which is more than 2 thousand tons of corn, barley, wheat (this is only what was discovered by law enforcement officers during searches). In addition, all these enterprises violated the requirements of financial and tax reporting, demonstrated zero profitability, and underestimated income tax.

Only within the framework of this criminal proceeding, according to law enforcement officers, the Groza and Naumenko companies caused damage to the state in the amount of almost UAH 37.5 million. At the same time, the exporter of "gray" grain was LLC "Agiros", which belongs to the famous smuggler Vadim Alperin, against whom the NSDC imposed sanctions in 2021 and who was deprived of Ukrainian citizenship. And these grains were shipped, according to media reports, by another company controlled by Groza and Naumenko, Atoll Granum. 

Currently, this criminal proceeding is still under investigation.

One more thing criminal proceedings, in which Groza and Naumenko's company Olympex Coupe International LLC appears, are being investigated by the territorial department of the BEB of the city of Kiev. It was opened a year later, in 2022, but also concerns the "gray" grain exports.

The case is being investigated under articles on tax evasion, forgery of documents for state registers, legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime and illegal handling of weapons or ammunition.

The scheme according to which the Groza and Naumenko company operated is identical to the one used earlier, only the names of fictitious companies differ, and even then not all. In particular, it includes what has already been mentioned in another criminal proceeding of OUTSTAFF 19 LLC. 

In addition to this company, they also used the "risky" enterprises "EXPRESS ALL" and "AGROTRANS GROUP". With their help, according to the investigation, at least 40 thousand tons of cereals and oilseeds disappeared from the terminal in 2023.  

In addition, BAB detectives believe that criminal activity related to tax evasion through gray grain exports continues at the Olympex terminal.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy news
