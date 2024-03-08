Ukraine evacuates 59 more citizens and their families from Gaza

The next stage of evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Gaza took place on March 7-8, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel.

"Through the Rafah checkpoint, 59 of our citizens and their families (children - 15, women - 37, men - 8) were evacuated to Egypt. Thanks to the efforts of representatives of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and diplomats of the Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Egypt, the evacuation was successful," the statement said.

According to the embassy, the citizens are being accommodated in a hotel in Egypt and will be transported to Ukraine in the near future.

Let's remind

The first group of 43 Ukrainian citizens was successfully evacuated from the Gaza Strip in November 2023.