Ukraine demands that Russia immediately comply with the decision of the IAEA Board of Governors on the ZNPP. In case of refusal, it will insist on tougher sanctions

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 24737 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 87827 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 59111 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 248742 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 216094 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185339 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 227056 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250677 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156596 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371943 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198076 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 77085 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 98052 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62997 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55577 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30995 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 87827 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 248742 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198397 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 216094 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16575 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25046 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25255 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 63231 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine demands that Russia immediately comply with the decision of the IAEA Board of Governors on the ZNPP. In case of refusal, it will insist on tougher sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27285 views

According to Halushchenko, the resolution captures the entire list of issues that have accumulated during the occupation of ZNPP. The key message that we convey to the international community and, in particular, to the IAEA Board of Governors is that every day the Russians stay at the Zaporizhzhia NPP increases the number of these problems and increases the threat of a nuclear incident.

Ukraine demands that Russia immediately comply with the decision of the IAEA Board of Governors on the ZNPP. In case of refusal, it will insist on tougher sanctions

We demand that Russia immediately comply with the requirements of the IAEA Board of Governors' resolution, and in case of refusal, we will insist on strengthening sanctions. This position was voiced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko on the air of the telethon "United News", commenting on the resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors adopted on March 7 on the urgent return of the ZNPP to full control of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"The resolution captures the entire list of issues that have accumulated during the occupation of ZNPP. The key message that we convey to the international community and, in particular, to the IAEA Board of Governors is that every day the Russians stay at the Zaporizhzhya NPP increases the number of these problems and activates the threat of a nuclear incident", the head of the Ministry of Energy noted. 

IAEA Board of Governors demands urgent return of Zaporizhzhya NPP to Ukraine's control07.03.24, 23:56 • 27871 view

Ukraine has become a member of the IAEA Board of Governors for the first time after a 13-year break, and the adoption of the resolution proposed by our delegation is an important achievement.  

"We have two years to be represented in the Board of Governors. This body consists of 35 countries and shapes the key areas of the IAEA's activities. Given what the Russians have done with nuclear energy in Ukraine, it is very important that our voice will be directly present. The voting showed that the entire civilized world is with us," said Herman Galushchenko.

The IAEA Board of Governors approved a resolutiondemanding the urgent return of Zaporizhzhya NPP to Ukrainian control.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
International Atomic Energy Agency
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
