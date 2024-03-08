Ukraine demands that Russia immediately comply with the decision of the IAEA Board of Governors on the ZNPP. In case of refusal, it will insist on tougher sanctions

We demand that Russia immediately comply with the requirements of the IAEA Board of Governors' resolution, and in case of refusal, we will insist on strengthening sanctions. This position was voiced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko on the air of the telethon "United News", commenting on the resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors adopted on March 7 on the urgent return of the ZNPP to full control of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"The resolution captures the entire list of issues that have accumulated during the occupation of ZNPP. The key message that we convey to the international community and, in particular, to the IAEA Board of Governors is that every day the Russians stay at the Zaporizhzhya NPP increases the number of these problems and activates the threat of a nuclear incident", the head of the Ministry of Energy noted.

IAEA Board of Governors demands urgent return of Zaporizhzhya NPP to Ukraine's control

Ukraine has become a member of the IAEA Board of Governors for the first time after a 13-year break, and the adoption of the resolution proposed by our delegation is an important achievement.

"We have two years to be represented in the Board of Governors. This body consists of 35 countries and shapes the key areas of the IAEA's activities. Given what the Russians have done with nuclear energy in Ukraine, it is very important that our voice will be directly present. The voting showed that the entire civilized world is with us," said Herman Galushchenko.

Previously

The IAEA Board of Governors approved a resolutiondemanding the urgent return of Zaporizhzhya NPP to Ukrainian control.