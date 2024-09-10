Ukraine and the US coordinate actions at all levels - MFA

ukenru
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53197 views

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi announces active dialogue and coordination between Ukraine and the United States at all levels. Zelenskyy plans to present Biden's “Ukraine's Victory Plan” and discuss it with the US presidential candidates.

Ukraine and the United States are engaged in dialogue and coordination at all levels. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman  Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent .

The media reported that the Biden administration had sent a secret report to Congress on the war in Ukraine.

When asked whether Ukraine was involved in the development of this strategy, Tychyi replied: "We have an active dialogue with the United States and all these issues are discussed, as well as the vision of further developments and the current situation. I can't comment on a specific document... I'm not ready to improvise or invent now.

However, Tychy noted that Ukraine and the United States are engaged in a dialogue and coordination of actions at all levels.

I can say that I am absolutely convinced that Ukraine and the United States coordinate their actions in a very close way. We have a dialog at all levels and coordinate our actions. As for the strategy in general, we have been emphasizing since 2022 that the strategy of Ukrainian victory is not to be afraid of any escalation, to provide Ukraine with the means necessary to defeat Russia

- Tychy said.

Addendum

Zelenskyy discusses "Ukraine's Victory Plan" with a US Congressional delegation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he would definitely like to discuss the "Ukraine's Victory Plan" with US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Earlier, Zelenskyy reportedthat he plans to present a "plan for Ukraine's victory" to US President Joe Biden in September.

Zelenskyy explainedthat the "Ukraine's Victory Plan" does not depend on Russia. It can be implemented thanks to international partners.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

