Ukraine and Sweden have started negotiations on concluding a bilateral security agreement

Ukraine and Sweden have started negotiations on concluding an agreement on cooperation in the field of security in compliance with the instructions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the president of Ukraine.

Details

According to the decree of the president of Ukraine, the Ukrainian negotiating delegation is headed by the head of the Office of the head of state Andriy Yermak. Today's round of negotiations was held by Deputy Head of the presidential office Igor Zhovkva.

We are grateful to Sweden for its significant support for Ukraine, in particular military support, in countering full-scale Russian aggression. It is important that today we are negotiating with Sweden as a new member of NATO. We look forward to further deepening bilateral security cooperation with Sweden in all strategic areas, which will be reflected in our bilateral agreement Igor Zhovkva emphasized.

The parties discussed in detail the provisions of the draft document and agreed on further steps to ensure its speedy finalization and subsequent signing.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with Slovenian prime minister Robert Golob, during which the parties discussed a bilateral security agreement.

