Ukraine and Russia have announced a ceasefire in Oleshky to evacuate civilians — White House

Photo: mipl.org.ua

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to a temporary cessation of hostilities in Oleshky, Kherson region, starting October 29, to provide humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians. This was reported by the White House press service, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the agreement was reached through the mediation of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

Non-military civilian leaders from both countries will cooperate to visit Oleshky residents in their homes and determine the level of assistance they require. Residents wishing to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their desired destination - the statement said.

According to the White House, Melania Trump and her representative worked directly with the Russian and Ukrainian sides on the terms of the local ceasefire. The parties coordinated its objectives, duration, technical procedures, and the arrangements for conducting the humanitarian operation.

Additionally

A critical humanitarian situation has developed in occupied Oleshky, Kherson region: people are running out of food supplies, and some residents are being forced to eat once a day and add edible weeds to their meals. Ukraine has begun large-scale drone drops of food, water, and medicine.

It will be recalled

Vice President of the European Parliament Pina Picierno announced a hunger strike to draw international attention to the critical humanitarian situation in Oleshky, Kherson region, which is occupied by Russia.