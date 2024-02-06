Ukraine and Portugal discussed joining aviation coalition - Zelenskyy

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102942 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130202 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130940 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172353 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169940 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276810 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177984 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167040 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148737 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean
March 2, 01:39 AM • 102576 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102576 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry
March 2, 04:32 AM • 92697 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92697 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known
March 2, 04:43 AM • 89671 views

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89671 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100317 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today
05:34 AM • 43688 views

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43688 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276810 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276810 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245310 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230520 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 241793 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241793 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
10:40 AM • 9982 views

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 9982 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130202 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 104074 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104074 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 104179 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104179 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 120451 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120451 views
Ukraine and Portugal discussed joining aviation coalition - Zelenskyy
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 21773 views

Ukraine and Portugal discussed joining aviation coalition - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21773 views

Ukraine and Portugal discussed Portugal's accession to the air coalition in support of Ukraine and the reconstruction of schools damaged during the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy  discussed with a Portuguese delegation led by Foreign Minister João Gomes Cravinho the country's accession to the aviation coalition. The head of state announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.

I met with two Portuguese ministers: of Foreign Affairs - João Gomes Cravinho and of Education - João Costa, who are on a visit to Ukraine.  We appreciate our partnership with Portugal. We talked about further defense cooperation between our countries, in particular in the context of Portugal's accession to the aviation coalition, and about the participation of the Portuguese Republic in the Global Peace Summit

- Zelensky said.

The President also thanked Portugal for its readiness to join the reconstruction of educational institutions in Zhytomyr region.

As I reported in the OP,  due to the significant personal contribution of João Gomes Cravinho to strengthening interstate cooperation, support of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the President awarded the Portuguese Foreign Minister the Order of Yaroslav the Wise of the III degree.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
portugalPortugal
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

