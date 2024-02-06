Ukraine and Portugal discussed joining aviation coalition - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with a Portuguese delegation led by Foreign Minister João Gomes Cravinho the country's accession to the aviation coalition. The head of state announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.

I met with two Portuguese ministers: of Foreign Affairs - João Gomes Cravinho and of Education - João Costa, who are on a visit to Ukraine. We appreciate our partnership with Portugal. We talked about further defense cooperation between our countries, in particular in the context of Portugal's accession to the aviation coalition, and about the participation of the Portuguese Republic in the Global Peace Summit - Zelensky said.

The President also thanked Portugal for its readiness to join the reconstruction of educational institutions in Zhytomyr region.

As I reported in the OP, due to the significant personal contribution of João Gomes Cravinho to strengthening interstate cooperation, support of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the President awarded the Portuguese Foreign Minister the Order of Yaroslav the Wise of the III degree.