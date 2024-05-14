Ukraine and Argentina discuss opportunities to deepen cooperation in the defense sector - Ministry of Economy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83841 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107909 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150724 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154716 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250875 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174248 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165494 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226184 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34231 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32432 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66438 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34722 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60603 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250877 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226186 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212239 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237969 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224738 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83853 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60603 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66438 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113010 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113899 views
Actual
Ukraine and Argentina discuss opportunities to deepen cooperation in the defense sector - Ministry of Economy

Ukraine and Argentina discuss opportunities to deepen cooperation in the defense sector - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18176 views

Ukraine and Argentina are discussing the possibility of deepening cooperation in the defense sector, including the creation of joint defense enterprises, the purchase of artillery ammunition and gunpowder, and Argentina's assistance to Ukraine in rebuilding its infrastructure.

Ukraine and Argentina are discussing the possibility of deepening cooperation in several strategic areas, including defense. In addition, Argentina is considering helping Ukraine restore energy and civilian infrastructure damaged by russian missile attacks. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, according to UNN.

Details

During the meeting between the Ukrainian delegation, led by First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, and Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, the parties discussed the possibility of deepening cooperation in strategic areas, particularly in the defense sector, as well as assistance to Ukraine in restoring energy and civilian infrastructure affected by russian missile attacks.

One of the key topics of the meeting was the discussion of opportunities to deepen cooperation in the defense sector, including the creation of joint defense enterprises, the purchase of artillery ammunition and gunpowder, and even investments in Argentine arms companies. We expect productive meetings on this topic in the coming days. In addition, we raised the issue of Russia's systematic shelling of our energy infrastructure and the possibilities for Argentina to help restore it. Our systems are partially similar, so Argentina can help Ukraine with some spare parts

- Svyrydenko said.

The meeting also discussed russia's systematic destruction of infrastructure for storing Ukrainian agricultural products.

As a result of such shelling, our country needs equipment for temporary storage of grain, in particular, silo bags, which Argentina is famous for producing. That is why we have invited Argentine companies to join investment projects in Ukraine in the agricultural sector. We also hope to increase trade in agricultural goods, including the export of Ukrainian nitrogen fertilizers to Argentina

- Svyrydenko added.

Add

The meeting also discussed the Ukrainian formula for peace, which was previously presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Svyrydenko noted that they have invited Argentine leaders to join the First Peace Summit. Argentina can focus on areas such as nuclear security, food security, and the return of Ukrainian prisoners and children.

Recall

Argentina has expressed its intention to become a global partner of NATO and to work on restoring ties to modernize and train its armed forces to NATO standards.

Argentine investors will develop a craft winery in Odesa region12.04.24, 19:11 • 101359 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
natoNATO
argentinaArgentina
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising