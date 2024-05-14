Ukraine and Argentina discuss opportunities to deepen cooperation in the defense sector - Ministry of Economy

Ukraine and Argentina are discussing the possibility of deepening cooperation in several strategic areas, including defense. In addition, Argentina is considering helping Ukraine restore energy and civilian infrastructure damaged by russian missile attacks. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, according to UNN.

Details

During the meeting between the Ukrainian delegation, led by First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, and Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, the parties discussed the possibility of deepening cooperation in strategic areas, particularly in the defense sector, as well as assistance to Ukraine in restoring energy and civilian infrastructure affected by russian missile attacks.

One of the key topics of the meeting was the discussion of opportunities to deepen cooperation in the defense sector, including the creation of joint defense enterprises, the purchase of artillery ammunition and gunpowder, and even investments in Argentine arms companies. We expect productive meetings on this topic in the coming days. In addition, we raised the issue of Russia's systematic shelling of our energy infrastructure and the possibilities for Argentina to help restore it. Our systems are partially similar, so Argentina can help Ukraine with some spare parts - Svyrydenko said.

The meeting also discussed russia's systematic destruction of infrastructure for storing Ukrainian agricultural products.

As a result of such shelling, our country needs equipment for temporary storage of grain, in particular, silo bags, which Argentina is famous for producing. That is why we have invited Argentine companies to join investment projects in Ukraine in the agricultural sector. We also hope to increase trade in agricultural goods, including the export of Ukrainian nitrogen fertilizers to Argentina - Svyrydenko added.

Add

The meeting also discussed the Ukrainian formula for peace, which was previously presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Svyrydenko noted that they have invited Argentine leaders to join the First Peace Summit. Argentina can focus on areas such as nuclear security, food security, and the return of Ukrainian prisoners and children.

Recall

Argentina has expressed its intention to become a global partner of NATO and to work on restoring ties to modernize and train its armed forces to NATO standards.

Argentine investors will develop a craft winery in Odesa region