UAH 1 billion in grants have already been issued to create greenhouses and gardens: Shmyhal on the results of support for farmers

During 2024, farmers were granted preferential loans worth UAH 31.5 billion and more than UAH 1 billion in grants were distributed to create new gardens and greenhouses. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the year, UAH 31.5 billion of affordable loans under the 5-7-9 program have been issued to almost 6.5 thousand households. We also have positive news about the eRobota grant program. More than UAH 1 billion of non-refundable grants have already been issued for planting new gardens and greenhouses - Shmyhal said.

According to him, the state pays UAH 8,000 of non-refundable aid for each hectare for farmers who cultivate up to 120 hectares.

Ukrzaliznytsia offers a 30% discount on rail transportation of export agricultural products from the frontline areas. A program to compensate farmers for the purchase of Ukrainian-made agricultural machinery is in place. Over the first 4 months of the program's operation, more than 850 units of machinery have been purchased for more than UAH 900 million. The state has compensated UAH 153 million - he said.

The Prime Minister added that the government has already received applications for demining nearly 5,000 sites with a total area of over 21,000 hectares.

During the first week, 1,416 agricultural producers applied for the funds provided for in the state budget for state support of agricultural producers by allocating budget funds per unit of cultivated land in the State Agrarian Register.

