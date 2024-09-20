Government proposes to increase defense budget by 65% in 2025

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106751 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111355 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180305 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144476 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147232 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140543 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188834 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112216 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178665 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104822 views

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 39176 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 97025 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 67502 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 40552 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 58317 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180305 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188834 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178665 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205867 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194595 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145500 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145128 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149558 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140748 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157408 views
Government proposes to increase defense budget by 65% in 2025

Government proposes to increase defense budget by 65% in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13397 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal announced plans to increase the budget for weapons and military equipment by 65% in 2025. This is an additional UAH 300 billion to be spent on the production of Ukrainian missiles, drones, and other equipment.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the government proposes to increase the budget for weapons and military equipment by 65% in 2025, which amounts to an additional UAH 300 billion. He said this during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Last week, the government approved the draft state budget for 2025. Today, this document was presented to the Verkhovna Rada. We expect budget revenues to grow by almost 30%. Expenditures are expected to increase by almost 20%

- Shmyhal said.

He noted that defense and security remain the country's top priority. Next year, it is planned to allocate UAH 2.2 trillion for these purposes.

We propose to increase the budget for weapons and military equipment by 65%. This is an increase of almost UAH 300 billion. There will be much more Ukrainian missiles, drones, equipment, and shells. The Government will again use all taxpayers' money to finance military needs

- Shmyhal emphasized.

According to him, other priorities, such as social programs, education, and healthcare, will be funded by international partners.

Recall 

Today, the Verkhovna Rada  considered the draft State Budget for 2025. After the hearing, MPs  were given until October 1 to submit proposals to the document.

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

