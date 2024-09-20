Government proposes to increase defense budget by 65% in 2025

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the government proposes to increase the budget for weapons and military equipment by 65% in 2025, which amounts to an additional UAH 300 billion. He said this during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Last week, the government approved the draft state budget for 2025. Today, this document was presented to the Verkhovna Rada. We expect budget revenues to grow by almost 30%. Expenditures are expected to increase by almost 20% - Shmyhal said.

He noted that defense and security remain the country's top priority. Next year, it is planned to allocate UAH 2.2 trillion for these purposes.

We propose to increase the budget for weapons and military equipment by 65%. This is an increase of almost UAH 300 billion. There will be much more Ukrainian missiles, drones, equipment, and shells. The Government will again use all taxpayers' money to finance military needs - Shmyhal emphasized.

According to him, other priorities, such as social programs, education, and healthcare, will be funded by international partners.

Recall

Today, the Verkhovna Rada considered the draft State Budget for 2025. After the hearing, MPs were given until October 1 to submit proposals to the document.