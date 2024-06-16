UAE wants to sign a partnership agreement with Ukraine and deepen trade relations

Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates Anwar Gargash said that his country intends to conclude a partnership agreement with Ukraine and deepen trade relations. Gargash said this during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

Since the beginning of the war, the UAE has donated 14 airplanes with over a thousand tons of food and medical supplies as part of our efforts to help civilians. We have also donated many generators to help survive the consequences of the attacks on energy infrastructure. Looking to the future, I would like to see Ukraine and the UAE conclude a partnership agreement and deepen trade relations. This is urgently needed at this time. We need to strengthen the Ukrainian economy and help the private sector to rebuild their country, - Gargash said.

Recall

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre saidthat his country will support Ukraine, including providing civilian aid and helping to build a power grid to provide electricity to hospitals in Kharkiv.