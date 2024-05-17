ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
"UA - Ukrainian Abroad": Ukraine launches a platform to unite Ukrainian youth abroad

"UA - Ukrainian Abroad": Ukraine launches a platform to unite Ukrainian youth abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee on Higher Education, and youth organizations launch the UA - Ukrainians Abroad project to unite Ukrainian youth abroad through a global coordination platform.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee on Higher Education, the Youth Council at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Student Expert Council under the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee on Higher Education are launching the UA - Ukrainian Abroad project, which aims to unite Ukrainian youth abroad. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

Maryna Sobotiuk, Head of the Youth Council at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and Ilya Belyak, Head of the Expert Council of Students of Higher Education Institutions, signed a memorandum of cooperation. The purpose of the memorandum is to strengthen cooperation between the two youth organizations around the common goal of uniting the global Ukrainian community, including young people abroad. 

The creation of a united youth network, which will include organizations in Ukraine and abroad, will allow for increased interaction between Ukrainian youth in their native land and in different parts of the world. The Youth Council at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already demonstrated its effectiveness, and I am convinced that the UA - Ukrainian Abroad project will create new opportunities for the young people who will participate in it

- commented the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba. 

The ministry explained that the "UA - Ukrainian Abroad" project envisages the creation of a coordination platform that will include representatives of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, and the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

The platform will also include other experts who will organize and coordinate the creation of a network of youth NGOs in a number of countries around the world. The project organizers have already begun active consolidation of activists, and all interested young Ukrainians abroad can join the initiative.

Our priority is to build the Platform in such a way that it can respond quickly and openly to the needs of young Ukrainians

- said Yulia Hryshyna, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee on Higher Education, MP. 

Recall

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the Foreign Ministry is preparing a comprehensive strategy and action plan for interaction with Ukrainiansliving abroad, aimed at preserving their Ukrainian identity.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPoliticsOur people abroad
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

Contact us about advertising