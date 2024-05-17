"UA - Ukrainian Abroad": Ukraine launches a platform to unite Ukrainian youth abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee on Higher Education, the Youth Council at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Student Expert Council under the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee on Higher Education are launching the UA - Ukrainian Abroad project, which aims to unite Ukrainian youth abroad. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

Maryna Sobotiuk, Head of the Youth Council at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and Ilya Belyak, Head of the Expert Council of Students of Higher Education Institutions, signed a memorandum of cooperation. The purpose of the memorandum is to strengthen cooperation between the two youth organizations around the common goal of uniting the global Ukrainian community, including young people abroad.

The creation of a united youth network, which will include organizations in Ukraine and abroad, will allow for increased interaction between Ukrainian youth in their native land and in different parts of the world. The Youth Council at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already demonstrated its effectiveness, and I am convinced that the UA - Ukrainian Abroad project will create new opportunities for the young people who will participate in it - commented the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

The ministry explained that the "UA - Ukrainian Abroad" project envisages the creation of a coordination platform that will include representatives of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, and the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

The platform will also include other experts who will organize and coordinate the creation of a network of youth NGOs in a number of countries around the world. The project organizers have already begun active consolidation of activists, and all interested young Ukrainians abroad can join the initiative.

Our priority is to build the Platform in such a way that it can respond quickly and openly to the needs of young Ukrainians - said Yulia Hryshyna, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee on Higher Education, MP.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the Foreign Ministry is preparing a comprehensive strategy and action plan for interaction with Ukrainiansliving abroad, aimed at preserving their Ukrainian identity.

