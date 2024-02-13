ukenru
Two Russian Zircon missiles were shot down in the sky over Kyiv region. Examination of the wreckage continues - Oleksandr Ruvin

Two Russian Zircon missiles were shot down in the sky over Kyiv region. Examination of the wreckage continues - Oleksandr Ruvin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25147 views

Experts continue to examine the wreckage of two Zircon missiles shot down during the Russian attack on Ukraine to determine their characteristics and technology.

During a massive attack on Ukraine on February 7, two enemy 3M22 Zircon missiles were shot down in the Kyiv region. Currently, experts continue to examine the wreckage and determine whether these missiles meet the characteristics claimed by the Russians. This was reported by the director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin on the air of "Donbas. Realities", UNN reports.

On February 7, not one, but two Zircon missiles were fired at our Kyiv region. One was used in the Dniprovsky district, and one in the village of Vyshneve. The missiles were shot down and exploded on impact 

- Ruvin noted.

He added that the investigation of the missile debris is ongoing.

"At present, our experts are conducting not only visual research. We are now conducting a physical and chemical study of the composition of metal, explosives, and other components used in this missile in order to study it directly and provide relevant information to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other specialized institutions that are directly involved in air defense. We believe that in the near future we will have more detailed information on the warheads and other components that we managed to find at the site of the missile," said the Director of KFI.

A strike on Ukraine with "Zircon": Alexander Ruvin provides details of Russian missile examination12.02.24, 16:25 • 26132 views

According to him, we can preliminarily say that Zircon does not meet the characteristics declared by the Russians and does not contain any revolutionary technologies.

"The missile flew at a speed of no more than 2,500 kilometers. The damaging factors so far do not correspond to the declared ones either. The assembly is Russian: in some places, numbers are still lasered in, and somewhere scratched with nails. Some boards are hand-assembled.

There are some new things in some components. The rest is all the same: standard engines, metal quality, components are nothing special, nothing revolutionary.

We are, however, now studying what kind of explosive was used," Ruvin summarized.

Recall

After the experts' examination, Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, was the first to officially confirm that Russia used Zircon during the strike on Ukraine.

For the first time, the enemy used old Soviet P-35 missiles to strike Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin25.01.24, 11:10 • 115771 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

