A strike on Ukraine with "Zircon": Alexander Ruvin provides details of Russian missile examination

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise have come to a preliminary conclusion that Russia did indeed use a Zircon missile during the massive strike on February 7. This is evidenced by the markings on the missile debris. Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, reported the details of the examination on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

"Experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise are conducting a study of Russian missiles that the enemy used to attack Ukraine on February 7, 2024. According to preliminary information, there is indeed evidence of the use of a 3M22 Zircon missile. This is evidenced by the markings on parts and fragments, the identification of components and parts, and the features of the relevant type of weapon. The missile was aimed at an area where there are no military facilities, civilian infrastructure and civilians were affected," Ruvin wrote.

He clarified that, according to open sources, the 3M22 Zircon is an anti-ship hypersonic cruise missile that was adopted in January 2023. It has the following characteristics declared by the enemy: range - 600-1500 km, speed up to 8-9 Mach, warhead weight about 300-400 kg, length 8-10 m.

The Director of KFI noted that in general, Russian missiles have parts that can be used in several types of products at once, while others are components for specific models only. But in this case, there are elements that are specific to the 3M22 Zircon missile. Parts and fragments of the jet engine and steering mechanisms have specific markings.

"The 3M22 Zircon missile consists of component parts that are marked with the appropriate markings 3L22, 3B22, etc., meaning that the letter may differ, but the general marking for missiles is 3M22. Several fragments are laser engraved and embossed with the inscription 3L22, which indicates a specific assembly from a specific product. In addition, the bolts on the steering mechanisms are marked with the number 26, which is a feature of Zircon. Other markings on the missile wreckage indicate the date of production of its components - late 2023-2024. This means that the missile was assembled recently.

The microelectronics are poorly preserved and practically impossible to analyze due to physical damage. Measures are being taken to determine the composition of the metal from fragments of the missile body and thermal insulation materials. Significant fragmentation of the missile makes identification difficult, but we can already say that the weapon does not meet the tactical and technical characteristics declared by the enemy. In the course of further expert research, all possible information will be detailed," summarized Oleksandr Ruvin.

Recall

In January of this year, Russia for the first time used old Soviet P-35 missiles to strike Ukraine.

Replacement of the engine and guidance system: Ruvin tells how the enemy is trying to modify X-22/32 cruise missiles