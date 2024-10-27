Two Russian ships with “Kalibr” missiles spotted in the Mediterranean
Kyiv • UNN
Two Russian Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total of 24 missiles were spotted in the Mediterranean Sea. There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas.
Two enemy ships have been spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, both of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a potential volley of up to 24 missiles. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
At the same time, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas.
Over the past day, 12 ships passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the russian federation. Of these, 5 were heading to the Black Sea, 4 of which continued on to the Bosphorus. As for the Sea of Azov, 7 vessels passed through the strait, 3 of which were heading from the Bosphorus.
