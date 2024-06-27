Two people wounded in Russian strike on Kharkiv - RMA

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, two people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

"According to emergency medics, there are currently two victims. A man received an explosive wound with damage to his lower limbs, a woman suffered an acute stress reaction," said Syniehubov.

Addendum

According to preliminary information, an enemy attack was recorded in Kharkiv in the Kyiv district, a private house was damaged.

In Kharkiv, a blast wave damaged the windows of two university buildings