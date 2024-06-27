Two people wounded in Russian strike on Kharkiv - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Two people were injured, one with blast wounds to the lower extremities and the other with an acute stress reaction, in a Russian strike that damaged a private house in Kharkiv's Kyiv district and caused a blast wave that shattered windows in two university buildings.
As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, two people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.
"According to emergency medics, there are currently two victims. A man received an explosive wound with damage to his lower limbs, a woman suffered an acute stress reaction," said Syniehubov.
Addendum
According to preliminary information, an enemy attack was recorded in Kharkiv in the Kyiv district, a private house was damaged.
