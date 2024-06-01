Two military clashes continue near Sokol and Nevelsky - General Staff

The Ukrainian military in the Pokrovsky direction is taking measures to prevent russia's advance. Currently, two military clashes continue near Sokol and Nevelsky. About it UNN reports with Reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The general staff provides information as of 10: 30 on June 1.

It is reported that since the beginning of this day, 20 military clashes have already occurred. The invaders carried out four air strikes with the use of seven Kabs, attacked 92 times with kamikaze drones, using 47 shaheds and 45 FPV drones, and almost 600 times fired at the positions of our troops and settlements from various types of weapons.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing. Currently, two military clashes continue near Sokol and Nevelsky. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces - the message says.

The General Staff also reports on the situation in other areas:

Currently, there are five military clashes in the Seversky direction near Razdolovka and Ivano-Daryevka. No losses of our positions were allowed. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, one enemy attempt to advance in the area of Klishcheyevka has been repulsed. Units of the Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught, strengthening their positions in some areas.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, six battles continue near Georgievka, Konstantinovka and Vodiane. The situation is tense, but it remains under the control of our defenders.

In the Orekhovsky direction, the Russian aggressor carried out one unsuccessful attack in the area of Robotino. No losses of positions were allowed.

Addition

In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military repelled one enemy attack near Liptsy.

Another plus of 1,130 invaders and 12 tanks: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses