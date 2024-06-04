Two men were wounded in Russian shelling in Kharkiv region

On Tuesday, June 4, Russian troops attacked Volchansk with an FPV drone, injuring a 54-year-old man. In addition, a 70-year-old resident was injured as a result of enemy shelling.Chuguevsky district. this was stated in the Kharkiv regional military prosecutor's office, reports UNN.

The investigation established that on June 4, at about 17:00, the enemy fired at Volchansk from an FPV Drone. A 54-year-old man was injured and taken to the hospital.

Also this afternoon, the Russian military shelled the village of Volchansky Khutor, Chuguevsky district. A 70-year-old resident was injured.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched under the procedural guidance of the Chuguevsky District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region on violations of the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - summed up law enforcement officers.

Prosecutors and police investigators take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian armed forces.

