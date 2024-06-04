Two men were wounded in Russian shelling in Kharkiv region
UNN
On June 4, Russian troops attacked Volchansk with a drone, wounding a 54-year-old man, and shelled the village of Volchansky Khutor in the Kharkiv region, wounding a 70-year-old resident.
On Tuesday, June 4, Russian troops attacked Volchansk with an FPV drone, injuring a 54-year-old man. In addition, a 70-year-old resident was injured as a result of enemy shelling.Chuguevsky district. this was stated in the Kharkiv regional military prosecutor's office, reports UNN.
The investigation established that on June 4, at about 17:00, the enemy fired at Volchansk from an FPV Drone. A 54-year-old man was injured and taken to the hospital.
Also this afternoon, the Russian military shelled the village of Volchansky Khutor, Chuguevsky district. A 70-year-old resident was injured.
Pre-trial investigations have been launched under the procedural guidance of the Chuguevsky District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region on violations of the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
Prosecutors and police investigators take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian armed forces.
today, the invaders launched a missile strike on infrastructure facilities and the residential sector of the Konotop community in Sumy region. As a result of the impact, a fire broke out in the residential sector.